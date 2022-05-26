Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VDOT holds public hearing for five-part construction project on Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29

By Max Marcilla
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - People who may be impacted by major construction in the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road area had a chance to chime in on a proposed project Wednesday evening.

VDOT staff was on hand for an in-person public hearing to detail all five elements of the project.

Those elements are improvements at the Hydraulic Road/U.S. 29 intersection, construction of a continuous green-T intersection at Angus Road/U.S. 29, construction of a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 29 near Zan road, construction of a two-lane roundabout on Hydraulic Road/Hillsdale Drive, and access management improvements at the Hydraulic Road/Brandywine Drive and Hydraulic Road/Michie Drive intersections.

For a detailed description and visual renderings of those projects, click here.

“Lots of folks have seen pedestrians in and around this area having a tough time trying to cross 29,” said Hal Jones, the project manager. “So that’s a big part of what we’re doing here.”

Jones also commented on the purpose of the roundabout, but also shared some concerns with the design.

“Roundabouts typically will keep traffic moving. They will force drivers to yield into the circle into the roundabout,” he said. “Staying moving is better than [being] stopped for prolonged periods. This one is a hybrid roundabout, so there are two circulating lanes on the hydraulic component. So that makes it a little bit trickier for drivers to navigate. So we’re looking at that one real hard.”

VDOT hopes the project, which is estimated to cost $24.2 million, will begin construction in the fall of 2023.

“If you can avoid the area when it’s under construction, that’s probably a good thing,” Jones said. “But we will have maintenance of traffic plans. I expect a lot of this work will be done at night. If we have closures, we’re going to try to limit those and keep traffic moving for the most part, but there’s always painful situations when roads are under construction.”

