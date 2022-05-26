Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rounds of Showers & Storms Friday. Severe Threat and Heavy Downpours

Much Warmer Memorial Day Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Late tonight into Friday, chances for showers, downpours, thunderstorms will increase, ahead of an approaching cold front. A wet start Friday morning and we are expecting a couple rounds of showers and storms. Morning into midday and then later Friday evening. Severe storm threat for primary damaging winds gusts and spotty hail. While much lower, a quick spin up tornado possible. In addition, some heavy rain with storms. Remain Weather Aware!

Turning much warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend. A stray shower chance Saturday, otherwise dry and warm. Sunday mid 80s and Memorial Day Monday nearing 90. A hot stretch of days and largely dry next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, late night showers/storm. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Rounds of showers and storms. Risk for severe storms and heavy downpours. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, isolated shower possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Another Round of Rain and Thunderstorms
Severe Weather Risk Friday
Severe Weather Risk Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Am drizzle and fog, PM peaks of sun