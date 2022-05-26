Rounds of Showers & Storms Friday. Severe Threat and Heavy Downpours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Late tonight into Friday, chances for showers, downpours, thunderstorms will increase, ahead of an approaching cold front. A wet start Friday morning and we are expecting a couple rounds of showers and storms. Morning into midday and then later Friday evening. Severe storm threat for primary damaging winds gusts and spotty hail. While much lower, a quick spin up tornado possible. In addition, some heavy rain with storms. Remain Weather Aware!

Turning much warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend. A stray shower chance Saturday, otherwise dry and warm. Sunday mid 80s and Memorial Day Monday nearing 90. A hot stretch of days and largely dry next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, late night showers/storm. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Rounds of showers and storms. Risk for severe storms and heavy downpours. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, isolated shower possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s.

