Prosecutors wrap up case against ex-Virginia Tech linebacker

A Blacksburg Police Department interview room recording from June 2, 2021 featuring Isimemen David Etute, left, talking with investigators was presented in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 26 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool) (MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in the murder trial of a former Virginia Tech football player have rested their case.

On Thursday, prosecutors showed jurors a videotaped interrogation in which the linebacker acknowledged repeatedly hitting and kicking a Tinder match after discovering the person he knew as “Angie” was actually a man.

Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 fatal beating of 40-year-old Jerry Smith.

During the police interrogation, Etute said he returned to Smith’s apartment for a second visit after his friends told him he might have hooked up with a man.

Etute acknowledged hitting Smith five times and kicking him as he walked out, but repeatedly denied going there with the intent of harming Smith.

