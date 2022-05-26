Prosecutors wrap up case against ex-Virginia Tech linebacker

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in the murder trial of a former Virginia Tech football player have rested their case.

On Thursday, prosecutors showed jurors a videotaped interrogation in which the linebacker acknowledged repeatedly hitting and kicking a Tinder match after discovering the person he knew as “Angie” was actually a man.

Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 fatal beating of 40-year-old Jerry Smith.

During the police interrogation, Etute said he returned to Smith’s apartment for a second visit after his friends told him he might have hooked up with a man.

Etute acknowledged hitting Smith five times and kicking him as he walked out, but repeatedly denied going there with the intent of harming Smith.

