Maizal opens at Dairy Market

Dairy Market
Dairy Market(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is firing up the grill at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville.

Maizal, a Latin-American street food spot, is serving up arepas and build-your-own bowls. Customers are invited to come out and do just that Thursday, May 26, as a way to celebrate its grand opening.

“Our menu has blossomed into the whole street. It has everything from tacos durados, to burritos, enchiladas, some really cool things that I don’t think people are quite familiar with yet,” Director of Marketing and Catering Patrick Mika said.

With the purchase of a free drink, people can get a free bowl from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

