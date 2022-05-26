CHS students walk out to demand stricter gun control

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville High School are walking out of class in support of Students Demand Action.

Thursday’s event honored the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Students chanted, “Grades up, guns down,” as they demanded more gun control.

“We’re walking out to demand justice and demand action upon our government,” organizer Sephira Ainsworth said. “Every time this happens, they say that they’re going to demand change, and they’re going to do something, but they don’t.”

“I’m really anti-violence, like, I don’t think that people should be able to own that kind of weaponry,” Gabi Colon said.

Sephira says she is tired of being on high alert.

“You walk into school, any building, any classroom, you’re looking for the exits, you’re looking for places that you can hide, and it really sucks that you have to do that. I’m just after an education. I’m not trying to get murdered while I’m at it,” she said.

“The responsibility can’t be placed on us, because we’re being taught how to hide, how to put up barricades, but it should be prevented in the first place. We can’t be the ones that are trying to find solutions, but we’re being forced to,” Gabi said.

Students say they hope their protest will spark change.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.