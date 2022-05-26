Advertise With Us
Body of American man pulled from Rome’s Tiber River

The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept....
The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River on Thursday, and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.

The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, reported him missing on Tuesday after he left the hotel and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier.

The body was found in a section of the river near the Trastevere neighborhood, famous for its nightlife and popularity with foreign students.

The family had published an appeal on social media on Wednesday, including posting pictures of the smiling young man after voting in the November 2022 U.S. election. The appeal put his age at 22.

