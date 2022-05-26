Another Round of Rain and Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After morning clouds, fog and drizzle, expect some improvement this afternoon. Watching the progress of a strong storm system off to our west. It will produce rain and thunderstorms, some will be severe, over the Ohio Valley going into tonight.

Our chances for showers, downpours, thunderstorms will increase late tonight into Friday morning. We may get a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. One on the morning and then another Friday evening.

Only a stray shower chance on Saturday. Improving with drier and warmer conditions Sunday and Memorial Day, Monday.

Hotter for much of next week.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Dry this evening. A late night shower/storm possible, mainly south and west. Lows in the milder 60s.

Friday: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Followed by a long break of dry weather. Another chance for a shower and storm Friday evening. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding rainfall. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower chance. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Warmer and dry. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Memorial Day: Hot sunshine with highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s.

