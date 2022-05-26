Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Am drizzle and fog, PM peaks of sun

Gusty storms Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning drizzle and fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s. Meanwhile, a few showers will develop late tonight, with a higher probability for showers and storms Friday. Some of those storms have the potential for gusty wind, heavy downpours and hail, during the afternoon and evening. Drier conditions will begin to move in by Saturday, setting the stage for a warm and pleasant Memorial Day weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: AM clouds, drizzle & fog, PM peaks of sun, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, showers & fog, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & fog, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

