Albemarle Co. lakes opening for Memorial Day Weekend

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All three lakes in Albemarle County will be open this Memorial Day Weekend.

On Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30, from 11a.m. to 7p.m. Chris Greene Lake Park, Mint Springs Valley Park, and Walnut Creek Park will be open for swimming.

“We have such beautiful lakes in the county. If you’ve never been I really encourage you to make some time this summer,” Emily Kilroy with the county said.

Once summer swim starts at the lakes, there’s a cash entrance fee at the toll house.

“This is the first summer since 2019 that we’ll have sort of all of the lakes open the way that we normally do and it’s just it’s so fun to be back out in the parks with the whole community and folks feeling comfortable being recreating together,” Kilroy said.

Albemarle County is still hiring lifeguards for the season. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

