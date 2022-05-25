Mortgage relief program hosts application assistance outreach in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Mortgage Relief Program is making it easier for those who are eligible to pay off housing debt and stay in their homes.

VMRP is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville for homeowners to get the help they need.

The program is using federal funds to help those struggling to meet housing-related costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We created this program to help as many people as possible, and we tried to make the application process as simple and seamless as possible,” VMRP Program Manager Malika Mickey said.

To qualify, you must live in Virginia, be able to prove you’re behind on your bills, and be able to establish that the pandemic is the reason why.

“Just want to ensure that everybody’s aware that this resource is available if they’re struggling financially, and we don’t want anybody to be displaced or to potentially lose their home because of COVID-19,” said Stephanie Tennyson with the outreach team.

A pilot program started in July 2021, and opened up to all Virginians at the start of this year.

“We have assisted over 1,400 households, and that equates to about $12.5 million in disbursements,” Mickey said.

If you need the help, apply.

“It’s a grant that goes directly to your mortgage servicer or other third-party servicer to pay those past few bills, and we want to make sure that people are aware that this money is out there,” Tennyson said. “Again, it’s free, there’s no cost to apply.”

If you couldn’t make it to the outreach event on Wednesday, May 25, but still need help you can give VMRP a call at 1-833-OUR-VMRP.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.