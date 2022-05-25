Milder Late Week. Rounds of Showers and Storms Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and cool temperatures will start to give way to milder temperatures, more humidity and the return of showers and storms. After a cloudy start, some breaks of sun and milder temperatures Thursday. Late Thursday night and into Friday, scattered showers and storms. Ahead of an approaching cold front Friday, storms may turn strong to severe. The main threats damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. While much lower, an isolated tornado. A round of showers and storms likely Friday morning and another later in the day. Some heavy downpours may trigger isolated flooding. Remain Weather Aware Friday.

This Memorial Day weekend will turn much warmer. Still a passing shower or storm possible on Saturday, then an extended warm and dry stretch into much of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, some patchy drizzle and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: AM clouds, some PM sun, milder. Late night showers and storms. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Rounds of showers and storms. Risk for severe storms and heavy downpours. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, stray PM storms possible. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s.

