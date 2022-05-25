Advertise With Us
MarieBette donating portion of sales to protect people from gun violence

By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - MarieBette Café is donating a portion of its sales to two organizations pushing to protect people from gun violence.

These organizations are Moms Demand Action, which fights for public safety measures that protect people from gun violence. The other is Everytown for Gun Safety, which fights to end gun violence and build safer communities.

According to an Instagram post, this will go through out this week.

