Back On Track
Cloudy and pleasantly cool

Turning warmer and unsettled
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies and pleasantly cool temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Areas of drizzle will be possible as well. A stalled boundary and low pressure is currently to our south. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out tonight. Meanwhile, a warm front will lift north of the region Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s with late showers. Friday is expected to be more active with showers and storms as a cold front advances across the area. Lingering showers Saturday, sunshine and 80s Sunday and Memorial Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, areas of drizzle, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty shower, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: MOstly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

