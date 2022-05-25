Cloudy and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies and pleasantly cool temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Areas of drizzle will be possible as well. A stalled boundary and low pressure is currently to our south. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out tonight. Meanwhile, a warm front will lift north of the region Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s with late showers. Friday is expected to be more active with showers and storms as a cold front advances across the area. Lingering showers Saturday, sunshine and 80s Sunday and Memorial Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, areas of drizzle, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty shower, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: MOstly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

