Cloudy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will stay in place today, with areas of drizzle. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 60s. Thursday, a warm front will approach giving us a chance for late showers as temperatures warm back into the 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front that will bring showers and storms to the region Friday. A few lingering showers will stick around Saturday. The rest of the Memorial Day weekend will be warm and dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & cool, areas of drizzle, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, fog & spotty shower, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

