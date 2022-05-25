Charlottesville-area school districts responding to the violence in Texas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Across the country, schools are taking extra precautions after the tragedy that unfolded at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, including many in Virginia.

Albemarle County Public Schools says it is stepping up security at middle and high schools.

“We try to make sure doors are locked, all doors leading to the outside are locked. That we are not propping doors open, teachers and staff are vigilant in moving around the building,” ACPS Director of Student Services Doctor Jesse Turner said. “I know when there’s an act of violence at a school it’s very alarming and scary. It creates anxiety among our staff, parents, and children. Here in the county we remain poised at all times to keep our children safe.”

He says the district monitors the school buildings with cameras and communication.

“We want children to feel comfortable sharing information with us and we want parents to feel comfortable doing the same,” Turner said. “The camera systems are running all the time, so we always know where people are and if we need to review the cameras we have footage.”

It’s a similar story at Charlottesville City Schools.

“We make sure that our doors are locked as they always are and should be,” CCS Chief Operations Officer Kim Powell said. “There could be reminders to students and staff to make sure that no one is propping doors open or doing things that they might do if they’re not thinking fully about their situation and overall safety as a priority.”

For years, these two districts have been working alongside Dr. Dewey Cornell with the University of Virginia on developing a threat assessment model.

“It’s an approach that emphasizes early intervention over zero tolerance and it emphasizes identifying and helping troubled students to get them on the right path, rather than waiting until there’s a serious act of violence that requires a law enforcement intervention,” Cornell said.

Cornell says this can help prevent one of these districts from ending up in the news for the wrong reasons.

“It can also help prevent violence and other difficulties down the road after they leave school. So, the investment that we make when kids are in school is beneficial to all of us throughout their lifetime,” Cornell said.

