Area schools grappling with how to talk about school shootings

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers and administrators in Charlottesville and Albemarle County say, unfortunately, they are prepared to address the aftermath of a school shooting with their staff and students.

“There’s an overwhelming feeling of sadness, and most people arrived with a pretty heavy heart,” said Jodie Murphy, Charlottesville City School’s Mental Wellness Coordinator.

It’s a feeling Murphy had returning to school the day after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, a feeling she and others have felt before.

“Unfortunately this is not the first tragedy that has happened, I hope that it will be the last, but I am prepared that it will unfortunately not be,” she said.

“To be honest, there’s no easy way to talk about it. It’s something that we hear all to often and there is no easy conversation around it,” said Miles Nelson, a mental health coordinator for Albemarle County Public Schools.

Both Charlottesville and Albemarle utilize manuals from the National Association of School Psychologists to help their way through school crises. It’s a tool that breaks down how to talk to different age groups about traumatic events.

Each district also utilizes an Employee Assistance Program for teachers to prepare them to help their students when needed.

“The calmer we can stay, and be, the better prepared and better we can care for our kids,” she said. “Routine really does help, but it has to be balanced with making sure that we’re meeting kids where they’re at. Routine provides comfort, as long as we’re providing what students and staff need.”

“We have tons of resources to connect kids to someone to be able to share what they’ve heard, what they’re feeling, and help them process that, and then connect them back to the parents to help the parents and the families process that,” Nelson said.

However, staffing shortages continue to hurt schools that may need more counselors or social workers.

For now, however, Murphy says showing up first, and showing support, is part of the solution.

“What kids are looking for is reassurance, that I may not know the answer but I can stay calm. It’s okay to say, ‘I’m sad too. I’m worried too. I care about you. I love you. We’re going to be okay together,’” she said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

