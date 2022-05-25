Anti-gun advocates protest on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Anti-gun advocates gathered on the Downtown Mall Wednesday, May 25, holding space for the families grieving from the school shooting in Texas a day prior.

“My first reaction was sadness, but then I got angry, and what made me angry was I realized I wasn’t shocked,” Organizer Chris DesBarres said. “As a parent, it makes me angry that we have to talk to our kids about something like this.”

After the shooting in Uvalde Tuesday, DesBarres says people need to act and be seen. He asked people to participate by holding a sign and a moment of silence for the 21 lives lost.

“It’s time for our legislators and our elected leaders to take a stand and make it so that our kids can go to school and be safe,” DesBarres said.

Protesters say limiting large-capacity magazines, enacting stricter background checks, and doing more training in school could make a difference.

“Whether it is how we handle firearms, whether it’s how we deal with mental illness, there is something not working,” DesBarres said. “What we can do is look at places where they have solved this problem. This is not an unsolvable problem.”

