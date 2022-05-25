Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Anti-gun advocates protest on Downtown Mall

Anti-Gun protesters on the Downtown Mall Wednesday, May, 25.
Anti-Gun protesters on the Downtown Mall Wednesday, May, 25.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Anti-gun advocates gathered on the Downtown Mall Wednesday, May 25, holding space for the families grieving from the school shooting in Texas a day prior.

“My first reaction was sadness, but then I got angry, and what made me angry was I realized I wasn’t shocked,” Organizer Chris DesBarres said. “As a parent, it makes me angry that we have to talk to our kids about something like this.”

After the shooting in Uvalde Tuesday, DesBarres says people need to act and be seen. He asked people to participate by holding a sign and a moment of silence for the 21 lives lost.

“It’s time for our legislators and our elected leaders to take a stand and make it so that our kids can go to school and be safe,” DesBarres said.

Protesters say limiting large-capacity magazines, enacting stricter background checks, and doing more training in school could make a difference.

“Whether it is how we handle firearms, whether it’s how we deal with mental illness, there is something not working,” DesBarres said. “What we can do is look at places where they have solved this problem. This is not an unsolvable problem.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

Latest News

Virginia Mortgage Relief Program Outreach Event
Mortgage relief program hosts application assistance outreach in Charlottesville
MarieBette Café is donating a portion of its sales to two organizations pushing to protect...
MarieBette donating portion of sales to protect people from gun violence
Instructor Ashley Craun in the pool with student of Valley ISR.
Valley swim instructor reminds parents of water safety as pool season kicks off
5th Street in Charlottesville, Virginia considers changing the speed limit from 45 MPH to 40.
Charlottesville eyes ‘road diet’ with revisions for 5th Street improvements