VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying a woman accused of check fraud at banks in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Augusta County.

VSP announced Tuesday, May 24, that it believes the woman used a fake ID to cash checks at four different United Bank branches back on February 4, collecting nearly $2,000 in cash.

Investigators believe the suspect is a local resident.

Anyone with information about this woman is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-3457 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

