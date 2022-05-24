Advertise With Us
VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect

Surveillance image of woman suspected of committing fraud at a bank. Image provided by VSP
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying a woman accused of check fraud at banks in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Augusta County.

VSP announced Tuesday, May 24, that it believes the woman used a fake ID to cash checks at four different United Bank branches back on February 4, collecting nearly $2,000 in cash.

Investigators believe the suspect is a local resident.

Anyone with information about this woman is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-3457 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

