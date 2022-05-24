Virtual learning options changing in Charlottesville and Albemarle Co.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virtual learning options will look a bit different for students in the Charlottesville area next school year.

Charlottesville City Schools is ending its virtual learning program, directing families wishing to stay online to the state’s virtual learning platform, Virtual Virginia.

CCS Superintendent Royal Gurley says the change comes as more parents push for their students to learn in person.

“Our families are at a much better place than they were last year about this time. They feel confident that we’ve been keeping our students safe with our COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” Gurley said. “We still are encouraging masking. Our teachers are still wearing masks. We’re still following CDC guidelines in terms of when you’re in areas of high transmission. "

Albemarle County Public Schools is keeping its virtual learning program, but rolling back which students will be able to enroll.

“The ability to master technology, to use technology to improve your life, is only going to grow in value,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

At its inception, roughly 1,000 families expressed interest in enrolling in the county’s virtual program. As the 2021-22 school year continued, more families opted to return to the classroom. Roughly 200 students took all-virtual classes.

Next school year, the program will be limited to high school students.

“Particularly at the high school level, students have a lot more expertise in accessing curriculum online, researching online, collaborating with each other online,” Giaramita said. “High school is also the level where you try to expand course selections in areas of elections. "

Giaramita says families weighing the option of enrolling their student for online learning should ask school administrators and teachers for advice.

“The best way to determine if it’s right for your child is to talk with their school counselor,” he said. “That’s where you’ll be able to get much more individualized information that will be useful to you.”

