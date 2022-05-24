Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Patch Brewing opening indoor taproom

Patch Brewing is hosting the grand opening of its indoor taproom.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary and Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patch Brewing is hosting the grand opening of its indoor taproom in Gordonsville this weekend.

On Saturday, you can experience the large air-conditioned space. It’s been open for about three weeks just to test out the waters, but it will be officially ready for business this Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s a project that’s been going on for almost a year now, a complete renovation of the VFW Hall here in Gordonsville, so we are really excited to show off all the work we have put into this,” Head Brewer Erik Filep said.

Filep says the indoor space allows people to sit in climate controlled comfort while sipping on beer, cider or wine.

