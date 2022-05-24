Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Missing Virginia woman found alive in forest after 8 days

Aletha Walton, reported missing from Prince Edward County
Aletha Walton, reported missing from Prince Edward County(Virginia State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPLICITY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a 69-year-old woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a dense pine forest less than a mile from her home.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office says the search for Aletha Gee Walton began May 17, when her family discovered she was missing and alerted authorities.

Officials say she was last seen at her home in the Simplicity area two days earlier.

Search and rescue organizations and agencies from around the state joined the search and she was found Monday about .8 miles from home in a pine forest with thick underbrush.

Walton was assessed by medical personnel and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64

Latest News

Albemarle County eyes electric vehicles for county staff as it seeks to ‘lead by example’
Albemarle County eyes electric vehicles for county staff as it seeks to ‘lead by example’
About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
UVA Final Exercises 2022
Balloons from Final Exercises head to a good cause
Monticello High School
ACPS hosting military education conference