Liquid sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary and low pressure to our south will keep conditions soggy for our region. Steady rain will taper to showers later this afternoon. Temperatures will be significantly cooler, and this cooler than normal pattern will stay place until Friday. Drier conditions can be expected as we approach the holiday weekend, as well as warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, rain to showers, High: around 60

Tonight: Clouds & fog, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy & cool, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: Upper 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

