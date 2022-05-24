Cloudy Skies, Cool Temps, Some Drizzle Linger Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy and cool with some patches of light rain, drizzle and fog will remain with us tonight and Wednesday. East to northeast winds from a storm along the coast and high pressure to the north, keeping us cloudy, cool and damp. This weather set up, will start to break down for the late week. After a cloudy start, some breaks of sun and milder temperatures Thursday. Late Thursday night and into Friday, scattered showers and storms. More storms later Friday afternoon and night, ahead of the next cold front. The progress of this cold front, could still cause a few more storms Saturday. This upcoming Memorial Day weekend will turn much warmer. Dry conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Cloudy, some patchy light rain, drizzle and fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool, spotty shower. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: AM clouds, some PM sun, milder. Late night showers and storms. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, stray PM storms possible. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s.

