Cloudy and cool with showers

The cool trend will continue until the weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Steady morning rain has moved east. Lingering showers will be with us for the rest of the day. A northeasterly breeze and clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Wednesday will feature cloudy skies, but conditions should be dry. A few scattered showers and perhaps a storm for the late week. However, conditions begin to improve by Memorial Day weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, showers, High: around 60

Tonight: Cloudy, shower, & fog, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy & cool. High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

