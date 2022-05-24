Charlottesville: Outdoor pools opening Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is opening its two outdoor pools for the 2022 summer season.

Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool are set to open Saturday, May 28.

The city says there will be reduced daily admission pricing for Memorial Day Weekend. Regular pricing will resume on June 11. Additionally, summer pool passes will go on sale on June 1 and will be valid at Onesty Family Aquatic Center, Washington Park Pool and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center. Passes can be purchased at Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center, over the phone at (434) 970-3072 or you can renew a previous pass online.

After the Memorial Day Weekend, both pools will only be open on June 4 and 5 and closed until June 11 when schools are out.

For more information about pools, amenities and pricing, please visit https://www.charlottesville.gov/462/Outdoor-Pools-Spray-Grounds.

