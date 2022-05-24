Advertise With Us
Back On Track
C3 delivering climate action kits to Charlottesville elementary students

Climate action kits contain scavenger hunts, a solar-powered nightlight, and a "grow your own...
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is making science education more fun by delivering “Climate Action Kits” to elementary school students in Charlottesville.

C3 says it delivered more than 300 kits to Walker Upper Elementary School this week. Each kit comes with an energy scavenger hunt, a solar-powered nightlight, and a “grow your own salad” kit.

C3 works with Charlottesville and Albemarle County to start climate education early.

“It is just great to live in a community where everyone recognizes the value of climate learning and really bringing these resources to kids and allowing us to enter their classrooms. There’s just a lot of trust, and we’re really thankful for the partnership,” C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse said.

C3 has so far delivered more than 2,000 Climate Action Kits.

The organization hopes to expand its outreach to other school systems in the near future.

