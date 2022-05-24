Albemarle County eyes electric vehicles for county staff as it seeks to ‘lead by example’

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is looking into making an investment to see how its government staff can help keep the county green and clean.

Cars and other vehicles make up the highest percentage of greenhouse gas emissions in the county. So with an eye on the future, the county could invest in electric vehicles for its staff in the present.

Virginia Clean Cities brought a few electric vehicles, including electric bikes and three-wheelers, to Albemarle County from Harrisonburg as part of a demo event for county staff.

Gabe Dayley, the county’s climate protection program manager, tried out some of them before speaking with NBC29.

“We have a really important role to play in leading by example,” he said in an interview. “This can help in terms of our own emissions for our vehicle fleet as well as reducing local air pollution in some of the spaces that we manage.”

Dayley said the vehicles could be used by county employees who do work in the public parks. The quietness of the vehicles would be a perk, but so would the environmental benefits.

“The amount of emissions from a gallon of gasoline is about 20 pounds. And so these vehicles, to do the same amount of work, might be moving grams or fractions of a pound of air pollution,” said Alleyn Harned from Virginia Clean Cities.

But before those vehicles are a reality in Albemarle County, they need to be purchased. Daylay said buying them as replacements for several different types of vehicles (one example he cited was as replacements to gas-powered golf carts at parks) could be a part of a ‘Green Fleet Policy’ that was recommended by the Board of Supervisors-approved Climate Action Plan.

“I’m currently working with a number of colleagues who are out with us today, as well as other staff, on developing a set of policies so that we can strategically green our fleet over the next decade,” Dayley said.

Supervisor Jim Andrews was not a part of the Climate Action Plan vote, but the newcomer to the board says he wants to continue to work toward the 2050 zero-net greenhouse gas emissions goal.

“As the opportunities arise, we’ll have to make choices,” Andrews said. “The school, for example, buying new busses, buy electric busses now. Get that started, get that process started, see what that’s like.”

