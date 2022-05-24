Advertise With Us
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child

Khaleesi Cuthriell
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are now charging Candi Royer and Travis Brown with aggravated murder in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The couple are also charged with felony murder and unlawfully concealing a dead body. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced the additional charges during a press conference Tuesday, May 24.

Royer and Brown have been in custody for months as investigators search for Khaleesi’s remains, who was last seen back in January 2021. She was reported missing in September 2021.

Khaleesi was in the care of Royer and Brown before her disappearance.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

