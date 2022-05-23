Widespread Soaking Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A widespread and soaking rainfall continues to overspread the region from the southwest. The heaviest rain will fall overnight and into the start of Tuesday. One to two inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts. Which could cause isolated flooding through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain exits to the east Tuesday afternoon. Linger showers and drizzle will remain.

An east to northeast onshore wind flow will keep the area cloudy, cool and drizzly with a few showers around on Wednesday.

A warm front lifts north on Thursday and at the same time a cold front arrives in the Thursday night to Friday morning time frame as of now. Additional showers and thunderstorms will form. Can’t rule out a strong to severe thunderstorm.

The front looks to clear the region later Friday into Saturday with a drier and milder outlook for Memorial Day weekend.

Monday night: Rain with areas of fog. Light northeast breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rainy morning with lingering showers and drizzle in the afternoon. Cloudy with highs cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog. Light northeast breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Overcast with a shower and drizzle around. Cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance later in the day and night. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Morning showers most likely at this time. Trending drier later in the afternoon and night. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows near 60.

Sunday: Warmer and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 80s.

