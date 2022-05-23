Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 in the Shenandoah Valley.

VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash a little after 8 a.m. Monday, May 23. A vehicle ran off the interstate near Exit 94 for Route 340 at the Waynesboro and Augusta County line.

The driver did not survive the crash.

Authorities are still in the process of notifying the decedent’s next of kin.

