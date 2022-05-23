PVCC class beer on tap at Decipher Brewing

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
PVCC students have a new beer on tap at Decipher Brewing
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students enter the PVCC Craft Brewing Class with all levels of experience. They leave with a commercial craft brewing certificate and a beer on tap at Decipher Brewing.

“We did a seven-barrel batch for 14 kegs’ worth,” Decipher Brewing owner and Head Brewer Brad Burton said.

Now at Decipher Brewing you can taste the results this semester’s Craft Brewing Class, a hazy IPA.

”It will teach you about malt, hops, yeast fermentation, science, water chemistry, basically all the aspects that will give you better control over brewing,” class instructor Noelle Gray said

Gray says this class will prepare you for a career in craft brewing.

“It gives you a real level of control of an understanding of what you’re actually doing so it makes you able to create recipes and it also prepares you to enter into the commercial brewing world if you if you want,” she said.

“We’re just trying to get them ready to give a leg up to get a job in the brewing industry,” Burton said.

