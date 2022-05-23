Mary Carr Greer Elementary under name review

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carr Greer Elementary School is under name review. Albemarle County Public Schools is sending out a survey for people to weigh in.

In 2018, the district decided to re-evaluate the names of all schools named after an individual.

Anyone who is interested is invited to take the survey to help decide between Blue Ridge Elementary, Hydraulic Elementary, Gecko Elementary, or vote to keep it the same.

“It’s giving us an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Mary Carr Greer and see if this is a name that suits our school still,” Project Manager Karen Waters-Wicks said.

The survey closes Friday, May 27.

