Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south will keep unsettled conditions in place for the next few days. A wave of low pressure along the front will bring scattered showers to the region this afternoon into tonight. Because of the overcast, temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. As temperatures begin to warm later this week, a few storms will be possible as well. Right now, it appears conditions should begin to improve by this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Clouds & fog, showers, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

