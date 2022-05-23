Grab the umbrella
Cooler with scattered showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south will keep unsettled conditions in place for the next few days. A wave of low pressure along the front will bring scattered showers to the region this afternoon into tonight. Because of the overcast, temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. As temperatures begin to warm later this week, a few storms will be possible as well. Right now, it appears conditions should begin to improve by this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Clouds & fog, showers, Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.