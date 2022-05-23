Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former employee at a spa in Charlottesville is entering guilty pleas to three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist.

Justin Kyle Sadacca appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, May 23. As part of his plea, the 39-year-old will receive a four year sentence, must register as a sex offender, and never practice massage therapy again.

The incidents took place in February 2015 and January 2021. Sadacca was arrested in April 2021 and was placed on pre-trial home electric incarceration shortly after, which will count towards his sentence.

Sadacca will report to the jail on June 13.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.