Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.(CPD)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former employee at a spa in Charlottesville is entering guilty pleas to three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist.

Justin Kyle Sadacca appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, May 23. As part of his plea, the 39-year-old will receive a four year sentence, must register as a sex offender, and never practice massage therapy again.

The incidents took place in February 2015 and January 2021. Sadacca was arrested in April 2021 and was placed on pre-trial home electric incarceration shortly after, which will count towards his sentence.

Sadacca will report to the jail on June 13.

