Cooler with showers
Late week warm up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is now stalled to our south. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with morning fog and afternoon and evening showers. Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions will be with us for much of the week. Look for improving conditions as we head into the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Clouds & fog, scattered showers, Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
