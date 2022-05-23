Cooler with showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is now stalled to our south. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with morning fog and afternoon and evening showers. Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions will be with us for much of the week. Look for improving conditions as we head into the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Clouds & fog, scattered showers, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

