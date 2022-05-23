Charlottesville Cub Scouts host biker safety event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents, police, volunteers and more came together at IX Park Sunday afternoon to ensure bike safety.

Cub Scout Pack 36 typically hosts this annual event in Albemarle County. It decided to make it more central and accessible for kids this year, and changed the location to Charlottesville.

The goal is to teach young kids the rules of the road and bike tips so they can explore safely.

“We just want to really empower kids to be in their communities and to travel around and explore. So, helping them learn the rules of the road and the skills to move around their town,” Pack 36 leader William Abrahamson said.

The event ended with a community bike ride around downtown Charlottesville.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.