Balloons from Final Exercises head to a good cause

UVA Final Exercises 2022
UVA Final Exercises 2022
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Around 1,000 balloons are being donated after UVA Final Exercises.

Students typically walk down the UVA Lawn with a balloon in hand, and many used to let them fly into the air after the ceremony.

Now, the Office of Sustainability is collecting the balloons to donate to children in the area.

This year, balloons will go to the UVA Children’s Hospital, ReadyKids, Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, and more.

Also included is Martha Jefferson House so people of all ages can enjoy the balloons.

