ACPS hosting military education conference

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - High school graduation is just around the corner, and some Albemarle County students are taking the military path afterwards.

Monticello High School hosted a military education conference Monday, May 23.

“This program isn’t designed to recruit cadets into the military. What we’re trying to do is teach them, provide them with tools to become better citizens,” JROTC Senior Instructor Richard Monteiro said.

MHS will host another conference early Tuesday, May 24.

