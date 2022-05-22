Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia Department of Health retires multiple COVID dashboards

The Virginia Department of Health has retired four dashboards and two landing pages.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has retired four dashboards and two landing pages.

The goal of this is to streamline data on COVID-19 and be more closely aligned with the Centers for Disease Control. They also cited reduced interest, redundancy, and minimal change as a reason for retiring them.

“The four dashboards we retired are the cases by vaccination status, the Federal vaccine doses of vaccines received and cases and deaths by date reported, and then the two landing pages we retired are the levels of community transmission and the locality landing page,” Rebecca Early with the VDH said.”

The VDH says at this time it does not have plans to retire any more.

