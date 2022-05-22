Advertise With Us
UVA men’s tennis blanks Tennessee 5-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament Finals

UVA grad student Bar Botzer won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
UVA grad student Bar Botzer won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament finals for the seventh time in the last eleven tournaments, as the 7-seed Cavaliers defeated 6-seed Tennessee 5-0 on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

UVA won the doubles point against the Volunteers to start the scoring.

Gianni Ross earned a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles, and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg took the 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) win at No. 3 singles.

Virginia had a simultaneous clinch on singles courts two and six to result in the 5-0 final score, as Iñaki Montes (7-6 (7-3), 6-3) and Bar Botzer (7-5, 6-2) both came away with a win.

The Cavaliers play Kentucky in the national championship match on Sunday.

UVA beat the Wildcats 4-2 in Lexington on March 31st, and the ‘Hoos carry a 22-match winning streak into the finals.

Virginia will be looking to win the national championship for the fifth time in program history.

The Wildcats will be playing in the finals for the first time.

