UVA men’s lax falls 18-9 against No. 1 Maryland in NCAA Quarterfinals

Matt Moore was held to one goal and one assist against Maryland in the quarterfinals.
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The title defense came to an end for the Virginia men’s lacrosse team on Sunday, as the two-time defending National Champions fell 18-9 against No. 1 Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals in Columbus, OH.

UVA won the championship in both 2019 and 2021, and the tournament was not held in 2020, due to COVID-19.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “We’ve been fortunate the last two full seasons, 2019 and 2021, to finish our seasons hold the national championship trophy. It’s hard to have the Final Four not be a part of the Virginia lacrosse season.”

The Terps beat the ‘Hoos by eleven goals during the regular season this year, and they jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter on Sunday.

Maryland led 9-4 at halftime, and they blew the game open with four-straight goals to start the second half.

UVA was never able to put a scoring run together, as the Terps won 21-of-31 faceoffs.

Jeff Conner led Virginia with three goals and one assist.

The Cavaliers finish the season with a record of 12-4.

Undefeated Maryland will face Princeton in the Final Four on Saturday.

