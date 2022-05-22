CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday was day three in a row of at least 90 degrees at Charlottesville. Making it an official heat wave. Tracking a heat busting cold front arriving from the west tonight. This front is causing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the heat and humidity. Isolated severe weather possible through this Sunday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the region. Localized damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Along with frequent lighting and very heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms exit overnight.

A mainly dry start to Monday. Temperatures will be much cooler Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with additional rain chances.

Another cold front arrives Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps isolated severe weather again possible.

Rain showers look to exit Friday morning.

Trending drier and warmer for Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday night: Scattered evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Isolated severe possible. Mild and muggy this evening. Lows low to mid 60s and drier late night.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s. A scattered shower around.

Monday night: Rain developing. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly morning rainfall. Cloudy with highs in the cooler 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: A few showers, mostly in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day and night. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Morning showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

