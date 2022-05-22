Rep. Bob Good wins GOP nomination for 5th District

FARMVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rep. Bob Good was elected by Republicans in Virginia’s 5th District to represent them in November’s general election. The GOP convention gathered Saturday, May 21, at Hampden Sydney College to cast their votes for either Rep. Bob Good or challenger Dan Moy.

In total Good received 1,488 votes compared to Moy’s 271.

“I’m very excited to be validated from the fifth district. They’ve demonstrated they want a true conservative,” Good said, “I arrived about 30 minutes before the doors opened, and you had a long line of hundreds of people, and just to see them, come in here and pack this gym, I believe it’s the largest convention in fifth district history.”

Passionate 10 minute speeches were given by both candidates. Good focused on the elimination of critical race theory, abortion, and illegal immigration.

“Someone who’s going to fight for what’s going on in our schools, the radical ideology, and sexualization of our kids in our schools, someone that wants to fight against the mandates that have been forced upon our freedoms,” Good said.

Moy emphasized the need to strengthen the economy and the core values he took from the air force.

“I’ve served in the military for 27 years, a veteran, so this is really my second mission of public service. I’ve watched our country face really serious challenges both at home and abroad, and military veterans have a lot to bring to the table,” said Moy.

Some of Moy’s remarks were met with boos from the crowd.

“I’ve learned, as a challenger, that when you’re taking on an incumbent, it can be at time’s up road battle, but at the same time, I feel that the opportunity today to talk about things like integrity and character and excellence which go right back to my core values as an air force officer,” Moy said.

Good will face off against democrat Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th congressional District in November.

“We’re going to begin to work all 24 cities and counties in the fifth district and take nothing for granted, and we expect to prevail in November because we are right on the issues,” Good said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.