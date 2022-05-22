One More Hot Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday will be the third day in a row of at least 90 degrees for much of central Virginia. This would make this hot weekend an official heat wave!

Tracking the progress of a strong cold front due in Sunday night from the west. Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms will for along and ahead of this front during the afternoon and evening. An isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Localized damaging wind and hail would be the primary threats.

Much cooler Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures may not get out of the 60s for much of the region. Rain showers are likely Monday and Monday night. There’s a daily chance for a shower and thunderstorm through Thursday. Another cold front arrives Thursday with a better shower and thunderstorm risk.

The cold front now looks to push east of the region Friday. That means a drying trend for Friday and into most, if not all of Memorial Day weekend with a warming trend.

Saturday night: Isolated shower/storm will fade away. Otherwise, partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Evening shower and storm risk. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. A heavier batch of rain possible Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Showers and cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Warmer with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Trending drier and mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s.

