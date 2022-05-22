Advertise With Us
No. 12 UVA baseball falls 11-3 in series finale at No. 10 Louisville

Jake Gelof and Devin Ortiz(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team fell behind 7-0, and the 12th ranked Cavaliers fell 11-3 at No. 10 Louisville in their season finale on Saturday.

Justin Rubin got the ‘Hoos on the board with a bases loaded single in the 7th inning, and Alex Tappen recorded his 70th RBI of the season on a fielders choice.

Devin Ortiz launched his 7th home run of the season to lead off the 8th, but the Cavaliers were unable to rally.

UVA (38-15, 17-13 ACC) will be the 5-seed in the ACC Tournament, and they are in Pool D with 4) Notre Dame and 9) Florida State.

Virginia Tech is the top-seed in the tournament.

