Heat Busting Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday will be the third day in a row of at least 90 degrees for much of central Virginia. That would make this hot weekend an official heat wave!

Tracking the progress of a strong cold front due in Sunday night from the west. Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms will form along and ahead of this front during the afternoon and evening. An isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Localized damaging wind and hail would be the primary threats.

Much cooler Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures may not get out of the 60s for much of the region. Rain showers are likely later Monday into Monday night and Tuesday morning. There’s a daily chance for a shower and thunderstorm through Thursday. Another cold front arrives Thursday night with a better shower and thunderstorm risk.

Rain may linger into Friday early Friday. Depending on how fast the front clears to the east. Keep checking back for updates.

Drier and warmer for Memorial Day weekend!

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Evening shower and storm risk. Mostly cloudy. Lows low to mid 60s.

Monday: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. A heavier batch of rain possible Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly in the morning and mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Warmer with a shower and thunderstorm developing, mainly later in the afternoon and evening. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Showers may linger into the morning. Trending drier in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

