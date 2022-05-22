Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville students host protest for racial justice

signs at the youth led protest for racial justice
signs at the youth led protest for racial justice(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Middle and high schoolers marched along the Downtown Mall Saturday, May 21 to have their voices heard.

They held a “youth led protest for racial justice” as a reaction to the shootings in Buffalo.

Organizers say they don’t want their kids, grandkids, or anyone to go through the things they and their parents went through and this it their way to make a difference.

Their message is “we the youth are the future, we the youth are the voice.”

“We’re not too young because as you can see, young black people have already been getting killed and are still being killed. So, it needs to start early. We need to start educating ourselves and we need to be aware, because we’re gonna grow up and we’re gonna have to deal with these things on our own. We’re not going to be with our parents for the rest of our lives,” event organizer Nya Bryant said.

Organizers say they plan to keep the momentum going and they will be having more events moving forward.

