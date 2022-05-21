Weekend Heat Wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter than average temperatures this weekend! Highs reached to low and mid 90s Friday. Today will be a little hotter and more humid. One more day in the lower 90s for most areas Sunday afternoon.

A stray storm may form in the heat and humidity later in the afternoon and evening today. There’s an isolated severe weather risk mainly off to our south and southwest.

Tracking the progress of a strong cold front due in Sunday night. This front will cause scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form ahead and along it. A couple storms may pulse briefly to severe limits. Localized damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.

Much cooler on Monday. Many places not not get out of the 60s! A storm system looks to increase our rain chances Monday.

We have a daily shower and thunderstorm risk next week.

The early call is for a drier Memorial Day Weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. The heat index or feels like temperature will be about 100 degrees this afternoon! A stray shower/storm risk this evening, mainly south and southwest.

Saturday overnight: Mild and muggy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s. Showers/storms exit to the east overnight Sunday. Lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: Rain showers and cooler. Highs may stay in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Few rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Few rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs warming to the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 80. Partly sunny.

