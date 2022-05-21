Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia women’s tennis falls 4-2 in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The season came to an end for the Virginia women’s tennis team on Friday, as the Cavaliers fell 4-2 against defending national champion Texas in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

UVA was playing in the quarterfinals for just the third time in program history, and they were looking to secure their first-ever berth in the national semifinals.

The 4-seed Longhorns won the doubles point, but the 5-seed Wahoos took the lead with a couple of quick wins in singles play.

Top-ranked Emma Navarro dominated second-ranked Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, and Natasha Subhash defeated Kylie Collins 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles.

Texas rallied with wins at No. 4, No. 3, and No. 5 singles to clinch the match.

UVA sophomore Sara Ziodato was leading 5-2 in the third set on court six when play was abandoned.

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 23-6 overall, which is tied for the second-most wins in program history.

Emma Navarro and Natasha Subash will continue play in the singles bracket next week.

Navarro won the NCAA Championship as a freshman in 2021.

