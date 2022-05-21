UVA Softball ready to begin postseason play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team will begin postseason play this weekend, as the Cavaliers compete in the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colorado.

It’s not the tournament they were hoping for, as the Wahoos were not selected for the NCAA Field, but they do enter this tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

“I think it’s great,” says head coach Joanna Hardin. “It’s good to come in with a target on your back, because we expect to have a target on our back in the ACC next year.”

The Cavaliers won 13 game in conference play this season, which is tied for the most in program history.

They won 27 games overall, which is their most since 2010.

Junior shortstop Katie Goldberg says, “We acknowledged it, and patted ourselves on the back a little bit, but it was like, ‘Alright, let’s use that, and keep it going. Use that, and keep it going.’ We were using everything as momentum to keep pushing forward.”

UVA is playing in a postseason tournament for just the second time in program history.

They played three games in the NCAA Tournament in 2010.

The NISC tournament begins on a same weekend as graduation, so the ‘Hoos won’t have a full roster, but they will get a good look at the future.

Freshman third baseman Sarah Coon says, “Some of the seniors didn’t come to this trip, so this is our team for the next four or five years. I think being able to have that extra bond, being able to play with different people, in different positions, I think it’s going to set us up for the future in a very positive way.”

Hardin adds, “We’re here to win it. We’re here to come home with the trophy. That’s the goal. It’s not enough to just be here, and play some games. It’s a great experience, it’s building for our future, but this is still a business trip for us.”

The 12-team NISC was scheduled to begin on Friday in Fort Collins, but inclement weather has pushed the start of the tournament back one day.

Virginia has a First Round bye, so they will face either Stephen F. Austin or Bowling Green in the second round on Sunday.

